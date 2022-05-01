Brayden Thomas and Josh Babicz sign with NFL teams as undrafted Free Agents

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - They had to wait until the draft was over to find their homes at the next level, but Brayden Thomas and Josh Babicz have officially signed NFL Contracts.

Thomas will be joining the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams while Babicz will be heading south to join the Carolina Panthers.

Thomas is a former First team All-Conference and third team All-American Defensive End from Bismarck North Dakota.

In his final season with North Dakota State, Thomas finished with 30 tackles, with 14.5 of those behind the line of scrimmage.

Babicz is a second team All-MVFC tight end who gained NFL attention not just for his catching ability, but also his blocking prowess.

We caught up with Babicz shortly after his signing and asked him how NDSU prepared him for the professional level, saying “I’m ready for whatever the NFL throws at me. I feel very well prepared by our coaching staff. They teach us how to be pros so I might as well act like one.”

Babicz also reacted to being a part of the next group of pro Bison, saying that “Being able to name myself as a pro bison now... To be able to see that it’s just kind of an exciting feelling. So I can’t wait for me and the rest of the guys to shine wherever we are.”

These signings bring this next class of Pro Bison to four, with Christian Watson being drafted by Green Bay in the second round, and Cordell Volson going to Cincinnati in the fourth round.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.