Skip to content
Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Weather
Sports
Video
Price Watch
North Dakota Today
KVLY Livestream
What's On
Search
Closings
Request Closings Login
Home
News
Regional
National
International
Entertainment
Economy
Education
Environment
Health
Science
Technology
Special Reports
COVID-19 Updates
Livestreams
KVLY Livestream
KX4 Livestream
Fargo CW Livestream
CBS News Live
Local News Live
City of Fargo
Election Results
National Results Map
Weather
Maps
River Levels
Road Conditions
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Request Closings Login
Skycam Network
Weather Kid
Headlines
Sports
Scoreboard
Bison Huddle
UND Corner
Sports Videos
About Us
Meet the Team
News/Weather App Support
Valley News Live Jobs
Advertise With Us
Invest In Your Valley
VNL Ad Solutions
Video
North Dakota Today
Valley Today
Price Watch
Garbage Bag Challenge
Community
Community Calendar
What's On
NBC
CBS All Access
CW
MeTV
Heroes & Icons
Contests
Music Cities Tour
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
VNL Deals
VNL Employment
Submit Photos & Video
Full Court Press with Greta VanSusteren
Local Steals and Deals
Circle Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Midwest Grill'n
Mr. Food
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
73 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
2022 Honor Flight
By
Mike Morken
and
David Spofford
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT
|
Updated: 2 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.
Most Read
One arrested, one in hospital after assault outside Fargo Walmart
Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reports suspicious deaths in Wadena
UPDATE: Ben Franklin staff member fired for inappropriate video with student
Hospital reports two cases of rare, unexplained child liver illness in Minnesota
Family of man found dead after S. Fargo apartment fire speaks out
Latest News
Sports - Volson Selected By Bengals In Fourth Round - April 30
2022 Honor Flight - Veterans On Honor Flight Tour Baltimore & Washington . DC
10:00PM Weather - April 30
News - Drayton residents are feeling the impacts of rising flood waters - April 30