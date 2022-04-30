Contests
Waletzko becomes first UND Football player drafted since 2006

Matt Waletzko
Matt Waletzko(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Offensive Tackle Matt Waletzko became the first UND Football player to hear his name called in the NFL draft in sixteen years in the fifth round.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Waletzko with the 155th overall pick.

Waletzko, measuring at 6′8″ and 312 pounds, was a second team All-American and first team all-MVFC this year and was selected to the Senior Bowl where he was able to improve his draft stock.

He’s the second tackle to be taken by the cowboys this year, who have loaded up on offense so far in the draft.

