Valley City not concerned about the river, but with rain water pooling in town

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the people who live in Valley City, they’re not overly concerned with the water levels in the river. They’re more concerned with rain water that is pooling around town while the flood gates are closed.

“The more rain we get, the more stress we have on our storm stations, some sewer systems so pumping is at an all time high and it’s very tough to keep up with this rain amount.” said Clint Klemisch of the Valley City public works.

“It has caused issues on the overland side.” said Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud.

According to Klemisch, public works crews have been day in and day out for eight or nine days in a row, trying to pump out rain water. For the crews, it is starting to take a toll on them while they face more and more battles against the water.

“We’ve been around the clock for over a week now, it’s all hands on deck for us, all departments have pitched in and have been fantastic,” said Klemisch. “With no end in sight, guys are getting tired, mentally and physically. The sooner this can end the better it will be for all of us.”

The general manager at the Valley City Country Club said that the flooding has delayed their 2022 opening by a month. They have to wait for the golf course to dry out, but the constant rainfall has put a wrench in their plans. Their tentative plan is to open by May 16.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.