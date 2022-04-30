Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer

An inmate and a correctional officer have gone missing in Alabama. (Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery, Kelsey Duncan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala.(WAFF/Gray News) - Authorities in Alabama are investigating a situation where an employee of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and an inmate at the detention center are missing.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White has gone missing since taking inmate Casey White, 38, to a mental health evaluation.

However, there was not a scheduled mental health evaluation, reported WAFF.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle that the two left in was later found at a local shopping center, but Vicki White and Casey White were not located.

An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office are missing.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said the two are not related, and Casey White is facing capital murder charges.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said the FBI is assisting with the search, as are other state and local authorities.

“I am extremely, extremely concerned that he is not in custody,” Connolly said. “This is a very dangerous situation.”

Singleton said Vicki White was armed with a handgun when she was transporting Casey White.

In October 2020, Casey White appeared in court, asking to be held at the Lauderdale County Jail. According to authorities, he was plotting his escape.

Those with further information have been urged to contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at 256-760-5757.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assault outside Fargo Walmart
One arrested, one in hospital after assault outside Fargo Walmart
Police Lights
Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reports suspicious deaths in Wadena
Ben Franklin Middle School in Fargo, ND.
UPDATE: Ben Franklin staff member fired for inappropriate video with student
Hospital reports two cases of rare, unexplained child liver illness in Minnesota
Hospital reports two cases of rare, unexplained child liver illness in Minnesota
Park Place Apartments
Family of man found dead after S. Fargo apartment fire speaks out

Latest News

Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
Dr. Dare Adewumi poses for a portrait, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Atlanta. Adewumi was...
Black doctors say they face discrimination based on race
2022 Honor Flight - Veterans On Honor Flight Tour Baltimore & Washington . DC
2022 Honor Flight
Sports - Volson Selected By Bengals In Fourth Round - April 30
Sports - Volson Selected By Bengals In Fourth Round - April 30
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes