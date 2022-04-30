Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reports suspicious deaths in Wadena

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has reported that two adults were found dead in rural Wadena, MN on Friday evening. OTC Sheriff’s Office said the deaths were suspicious in nature.

The sheriff’s office is stating that they believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.

The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.