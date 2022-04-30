One arrested, one in hospital after assault outside Fargo Walmart

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is in the hospital and one person was arrested after an assault Friday night in Fargo. Fargo Police on the scene tell us it started at the Walmart Bus Stop on 13th Ave S, then traveled through the parking lot, ending near the Home and Pharmacy entrance.

Police tell us it happened just before 8 PM, but nearly an hour later they were still working to ID the victim, as he or she is uncooperative. They have not released the name of the person who is under arrest. Stick with Valley News Live for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.