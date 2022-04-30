Flooding expected in Cass County due to rising river levels

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County is warning residents that flooding is to be expected due to rising river levels. They are reporting that Kindred, Hardwood and N. West Fargo will see the biggest impacts.

The river levels in the Sheyenne River are expected to rise to major flooding within the next 48 hours, which will heavily impact the area between Kindred and Harwood. The area between Mapleton and Hardwood is also expected to be hit due to the rising levels in the Maple River.

Expected road closures:

- Cass 17 N. of West Fargo to Harwood at Cass 20

- Cass 20 at Cass 17 at the Sheyenne River and near Cass 13

- Cass 22 W. of Cass 17

- Potentially for Cass 16 and Cass 36 between Kindred and Horace

Cass County is also asking residents to prepare to sand bag and stay up to date on changing conditions. For questions on sand bagging, you are asked to call 701-298-2370.

