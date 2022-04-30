Cordell Volson selected in fourth round of NFL Draft

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Offensive Lineman Cordell Volson has found his home in the NFL.

The Four Time National Champion will be joining the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals selected Volson in the fourth round with the 136th overall pick, their first offensive lineman taken in this year’s draft.

It was widely speculated that the Bengals would be looking for more protection for star Quarterback Joe Burrow, who was sacked 70 times last season.

Volson was an All-American and All-MVFC Tackle with North Dakota State, but has spent time in every spot on the offensive line, even showing off his snapping ability at Center for NFL teams before the draft.

This is the second consecutive year with a Bison Offensive Lineman being taken in the NFL Draft, following Dillon Radunz in 2021.

