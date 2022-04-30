Chad Markuson Named MSUM Athletic Director

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) - Minnesota State University Moorhead hired a familiar name to lead MSUM’s Dragon Athletics. Chad Markuson, who has served as interim athletic director since last spring, has been named the Dragons new athletic director. He will transition into the permanent role beginning May 2, 2022.

“I am humbled and honored to be the director of athletics at MSU Moorhead. This place has become my family over the past 11 years. I look forward to continuing the upward trajectory of Dragon Athletics and connecting alumni, friends of the program and the community,” Markuson said.

“I want to thank President Blackhurst and Search Chair and Vice President of University Advancement Gary Haugo for their confidence and the opportunity to lead the storied Dragon Athletic Department. My wife Heather and daughters Kiley, Courtney and Maci are excited to continue to be Dragons and remain in the Moorhead-Fargo community.”

Markuson was among three finalists from a national search. He joined MSUM in 2011 and served as associate athletic director and deputy athletic director before assuming leadership of the Dragon Athletics program. Before joining MSUM, Markuson was the associate athletic director and men’s and women’s golf coach at Upper Iowa University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration: corporate finance from Minnesota State Mankato and a master’s degree in business administration from Upper Iowa. He is also a graduate of the prestigious NCAA Pathway Program, a selective program designed to elevate senior-level athletics administrators.

“Chad Markuson was the clear choice to serve as our next director of Dragon Athletics. He was enthusiastically supported by student athletes, coaches, alumni, and community members, all of whom praised his leadership, dedication, and passion for Division II athletics,” said MSUM President Anne Blackhurst. “There is no one more prepared to take Dragon Athletics to the next level, and I look forward to working with Chad in his new role.”

In addition to his service to MSUM, he has served nationally on the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Committee and the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Committee. He has served on two different occasions on the NSIC strategic planning committee.

The athletic director leads a Division II athletics program consisting of 16 teams and the dance team. He will serve as a visible and engaged leader in the Fargo-Moorhead community and promote the highest standards of ethics and excellence for student-athletes, coaches, and Dragon Athletics staff.

MSUM is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC), one of the nation’s largest and most competitive conferences. Women’s teams include basketball, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, volleyball, cross country, track and field, and golf. Men’s teams include football, basketball, wrestling, track and field, and cross country.

Dragon athletes and teams consistently earn conference, regional, and national honors. Recent facilities improvements include the installation of Scheels Field and a state-of-the-art strength training room, both funded through generous donor support. In addition, a recent increase in university support for athletics scholarships will strengthen the ability of Dragon Athletics to compete for top regional talent.

