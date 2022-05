FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State football players and coaches react to Christian Watson being drafted 34th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Green Bay Packers made an aggressive trade with the Minnesota Vikings to move up to take the Bison receiver with the second pick in the second round.

We already know he looks good in green & gold. Your newest #ProBison - @ChristianW2017 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/OcyWN7Vw9S — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) April 29, 2022

Hard to describe how proud I am of @ChristianW2017. You’ve handled yourself like a pro throughout this entire process and now your dreams have come true! Go be GREAT and continue to bet on yourself. #GoBison #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/kcx9phLhP4 — Noah Pauley (@CoachNPauley) April 30, 2022

