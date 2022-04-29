Watson drafted 34th overall by Green Bay

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the 34th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected Christian Watson.

The North Dakota State receiver was the second pick in the sound round of this year’s draft in Las Vegas, Nev.

Green Bay traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to make the selection. The Vikings received both Green Bay’s second-round picks at 53 and 59.

The Packers went defense in their first two picks of the draft on Thursday but finally found a receiver for MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers drafted Georgia linebacker Quay Walker at No. 22 and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt at 28 on Thursday night.

Analysts have been pointing out Green Bay’s need for a big-bodied receiver, the Packers hope Watson can be that guy. After the Packers lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason, the Packers welcome Watson to a receiver room that returns veteran Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers.

Milt Hendrickson, Packers director of football operations, highlighted Watson’s run blocking after the pick Friday.

Watson was a three-year starting wide receiver and two-year FCS All-American for the Bison and part of four Missouri Valley Football Conference and NCAA championship teams in five years.

The 6-foot-5, 208 pound receiver was responsible for 57 plays that went 20-plus yards on 180 career rushing, receiving and return attempts. He finished No. 4 in NDSU history averaging 20.38 yards per reception and 26.38 yards per kickoff return.

He ranks eighth in school history with 2,140 receiving yards and 10th with 105 receptions and also ranked ninth in Bison history with 686 kickoff return yards. He also tied the school record with two kickoff return touchdowns, both during his junior year of 2020-21.

Watson’s father Tim Watson was drafted by Green Bay in 1993. He was home with his family and fiance when he got the call.

After celebrating with his family, Watson hit the phone to speak with Green Bay media about his future in Wisconsin.

