Rainfall over 2 and up to 4 Inches Already... A Bit More Coming

RAIN INTO SUNDAY: Rainfall is expected to continue through the night for some, although not as heavy as Friday and early Saturday. Some areas already have more than 3″ and an additional 1″ or even a little more for some is likely into Sunday. Heavy rainfall will negatively impact area river levels again and flooding may again become a concern where the heaviest rain falls! Watch for a few flakes to mix in for some at time, with little to no accumulation likely, although it cannot be ruled out into early Sunday.

SUNDAY: Our storm exits east with morning rain and snow diminishing by midday for all areas. North wind will be gusty at times over 26 mph. Cooler air is expected on the back side of the Colorado Low. Temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s for many Sunday morning. At this point, less than an inch of new snow is expected as temperatures remain warm enough for mainly rain. Temperatures warm up a bit into the 40s for most Sunday afternoon.

MONDAY: Expect mightly chilly morning temperatures in the upper 20s north to near 35 far south. Afternoon sun with a light north breeze under 15 mph will allow for upper 40s to near 50 Monday afternoon, though this is still well below average.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures warm up a little more by Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Morning lows start off in the 30s to near 40 and many warm into the 40s and 50s by afternoon. A system we were keeping our eyes on for the middle of next week looks to be shifting its track far south, which is great news for us. Expect warming trend to continue as a result. Temperatures warm well into the 50s to near 60 in the south on Wednesday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Conditions look to stay quiet on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies expected. Temperatures warm to near average, in the upper 50s north to mid 60s south and west Thursday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies are again expected on Friday, some much-needed dry time, with temperatures warming into the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Expect temperatures to be above average again with highs in the 60s for all to near 70 for a few in the south and west! Partly sunny with a south wind.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers, perhaps some snowflakes early. Cool and windy. Low: 39. High: 42.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Low: 34. High: 48.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. Low: 33. High: 55.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 36. High: 59.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 41. High: 64.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 45. High: 65.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with south wind. Warm. Low: 49. High: 69.

