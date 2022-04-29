Contests
One Moorhead parent is seeing the impact of cyberbullying

“Does it have to get to the point where my daughter takes her own life before somebody will do something about it.”
cyberbullying
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “Helpless, absolutely helpless, I want to be able to protect my daughter but just the way society is today with social media and phones, you can’t, and you can block everybody in the world but they’ll find a way,” said Chris Renshaw, a father of three daughters in Moorhead.

Renshaw’s daughter is 12 years old and battling cyber-bullying from peers at Horizon Middle School in Moorhead.

“She absolutely has a ton of anxiety, stress, fear of, when I mention we have to figure out this school thing, she just absolutely even thinking about going to school just absolutely demolishes her,” he said.

She received messages saying “kill yourself” and Renshaw says other texts said they were going to jump and beat her up.

Renshaw reached out to the school district to see what can be done. In the Moorhead public schools middle school handbook it states after a bullying case is reported they will begin an investigation where the report taker will decide what actions will proceed, when the investigation is finished the school district then takes appropriate action.

Renshaw says the school concluded they couldn’t take any disciplinary actions due to the anonymity of the messages.

“My mind is just blown right now, I don’t know what direction to turn because I don’t know, I know she needs to go to school but I can’t as a father send my child to a school where people are telling her to take her own life, so I’m just kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place, I don’t know what to do at this point,” he said.

He says he then turned to the police who came to the same conclusion as the school.

“As far as reaching out to police departments and trying to make reports on that stuff, I feel helpless they say there’s nothing they can do, and I just don’t want anything extremely horrible to happen and then they look into it,” he said.

Renshaw says when he asked about at-home options for classes, it wasn’t a possibility.

“Does it have to get to the point where my daughter takes her own life before somebody will do something about it,” he said.

He says he hopes to find an alternative schooling option for the upcoming school year, but in the meantime he wants parents to be aware of their kid’s activity online.

Resources are available for anyone dealing with bullying.

