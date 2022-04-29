MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The long-awaited Moorhead underpass project is 90% complete. The City of Moorhead says the area at SE Main Avenue, 20th Street and 21st Street is expected to be open to traffic by mid-July.

Both the BNSF and Otter Tail Valley Railroad tracks are completed and operational. About 85% of excavation has been completed and 98% of the structural support piling is installed.

The storm sewers will be installed in early May and the remaining piling will be completed in mid-May. Retaining walls are expected to be finished by the end of May or early June.

Concrete paving, curb and gutter, medians and sidewalks will be put in from late May through early July.

