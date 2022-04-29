Kirchoffner retires from coaching after decade with Mustangs

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Sheyenne head boys’ basketball coach Tom Kirchoffner hung up the whistle after ten years of coaching the Mustangs.

Kirchoffner was a teacher and coach in West Fargo for the last 11 years and took the head coaching job with the varsity boys’ basketball team eight years ago. Along with basketball, Kirchoffner also coached track and field, football and golf for the Mustangs athletic department.

Under his leadership, the Mustangs went 20-7 overall this year with a fourth-place finish at the state tournament. The season included a third consecutive trip to the Eastern Dakota Conference championship.

Kirchoffner led Sheyenne in building the Mustangs boys’ basketball program from scratch, helping make the team a top contender in the state each year. He led the program to its first-ever state championship appearance in 2018 and five state tournament appearances in its first eight years.

In a statement on Twitter Kirchoffner said he’s leaving for a new job Monday, May 2nd.

“I am fully invested in my new career and want what’s best for myself and the program,” Kirchoffner wrote. “It’s been a rewarding 11 years at Sheyenne High School starting a program from scratch. I would like to thank all of the players I’ve had the gift of coaching and the coaches that contributed to the greatness of our program.”

