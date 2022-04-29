Contests
Honoring “Workers’ Memorial Day”

Union leaders gathered at the Fargo-Moorhead "Labor Temple" downtown for a ceremony honoring those who have died or suffered illnesses or injuries while on the job.
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Union leaders gathered at the Fargo-Moorhead “Labor Temple” downtown for a ceremony honoring those who have died or suffered illnesses or injuries while on the job.

It’s called “Workers’ Memorial Day”.

Tonight, workers shared personal experiences, while calling for stronger protections, on the job.

”Our goal should be to not have memorials. We should have parties and celebrate that we’re all here together, working together, and building years and years of friendships and families,” says United Steelworkers Union’s Wesley Rojas.

During the event, speakers called on congress to pass the “Protecting the right to organize act” -- which would strengthen workers’ freedom to organize a union and collectively bargain for safer working conditions.

