Family of man found dead after S. Fargo apartment fire speaks out

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mother and her three young children are still picking up the pieces after a fire at their south Fargo apartment left most of their belongings with severe fire and smoke damage. It’s also where Fargo Fire crews found the body of 39-year-old Bradley Meide.

Meide has been like a brother to Wendy Wolff for almost 15 years now, as he’s been married to Wolff’s younger sister, Heidi. Thursday marked what would have been the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary.

“Oh they were so loving! I can’t even find a picture of Brad by himself because he was always with his kids, always with his wife,” Wolff said.

However, Wolff says, like many others across the globe, once COVID-19 lockdowns began in March 2020, Meide’s mental health started slowly deteriorating. Wolff says she and her family have been trying to support and help him through ever since.

“That isolation really exasperated a lot of issues,” she said.

Wolff says she never expected the news that came Tuesday evening.

“I’m so sad my brother-in-law being gone. He always said I was an awesome big sister,” Wolff said as she teared up.

She says thankfully, no one else in the apartment was injured and neither was her sister or the three young kids. However, most of the family’s memories are now just that.

“Everything is coated in black smoke and fire retardant chemicals. They have nothing,” she said. “They lost their pictures, their wedding rings. Everything.”

Wolff says she hopes sharing her family’s story helps just one person.

“I want people to know that they are not alone and there is help. I want to prevent this from happening to anyone else,” she said.

Both the cause of the fire and cost of damages have yet to be determined.

