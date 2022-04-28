WFPS ends onsite COVID rapid testing

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools announces because of “drastic and consistent decline” in the number of those using its onsite testing opportunities, the last day the schools will offer rapid testing for COVID-19 is Friday, April 29th.

WFPS says the discontinuation is inclusive of the testing that was available at the schools as well as the clinic-style testing sites.

If you are in need of a COVID-19 test, here is a list of testing opportunities

