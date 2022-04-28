“We’re still optimistic.”: Wet weather continues to slow local farmers

CLIMAX, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Below-average temps and wet field conditions are keeping local farmers from spring planting, and with more rain on the way this weekend many say they’ll likely have to wait another week or two until they can fire up the tractors.

And while the conditions have some farmers on edge, fifth-generation farmer Brad Thoreson is feeling the opposite. He says this is much needed moisture after last year’s extreme drought.

“It’s kind of welcome to see the rain” he said.

“This beats last year by far. All the blowing dirt, that was just nerve wrecking. That was no fun at all. So, I’ll take this over that any day,” Lee Thoreson, Brad’s father said.

The Thoresons say while they were already in the field last year by the end of March and seeding by early April, it’s not fair to compare those dates to this year as we’re on ‘two different ends of the spectrum.’

“You can’t really go year by year. You have to look at an average over decades,” Brad said.

And when the Thoresons take a look back at their records, they’re confident this moisture isn’t putting them any further behind than they’ve been before.

“In 1950 we started about the 26th of May,” Delano Thoreson, Brad’s grandfather said. “We had the largest barley crop we’ve ever raised that year.”

“17th of May is the latest I’ve ever started,” Lee said. “A later spring is a little easier. Things happen faster.”

“There’s plenty of time to make it up right now,” Brad said.

The Thoresons say they do have a request for Mother Nature after this weekend’s rain showers, though.

“Sunshine,” Brad said.

“And some wind,” Delano chimed in.

“Yep. Dry it up a little bit,” Brad continued.

“But not hard win! We’re fussy,” Delano laughed.

Even if their wishes aren’t granted, the Thoresons say they’re optimistic it’s going to be a good year for farmers.

