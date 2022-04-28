President Biden commutes Jamestown woman’s sentence

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsDakota.com) – On Tuesday, April 26th, President Joe Biden granted clemency to 78 individuals across the country, consisting of three pardons and 75 commutations.

USA Today reports that all of Biden’s commutations target low-level drug offenders with less than four years remaining in their prison sentences. Some have served on home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are Black or brown and the White House has said each has displayed efforts to rehabilitate themselves.

Kathy Marie Albrecht was sentenced to 150 months of imprisonment with three-year term of supervised release in November 2014. She was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance.

Her commutation grant will expire on April 26th, 2023 with the remainder of her sentence to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.

The clemency announcements, which coincided with national “Second Chance Month,” came as Biden also announced new actions aimed at improving outcomes for felons who reenter society as part of a broader strategy to reform the criminal justice system. Efforts include $145 million for a federal program to train the incarcerated for future employment and the removal of criminal history in applications for Small Business Administration grants.

“America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption, and rehabilitation,” Biden said in a statement. “Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect these core values that enable safer and stronger communities.”

