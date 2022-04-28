Man dead following ‘accidental’ shooting in west-central MN
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LILLIAN, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a shooting in Kandiyohi County in west-central Minnesota.
The Sheriff’s Department says it was called to a home in Lillian on Tuesday, April 26 for reports of a gunshot victim.
When authorities arrived, a person on scene said they ‘accidentally’ fired the gun, hitting a 64-year-old man in the head, killing him.
The victim is identified as a 64-year-old man, his name is not yet released.
The case remains under investigation and authorities are not releasing any more information.
Lillian is a small town just southeast of Willmar, MN.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.