Man dead following ‘accidental’ shooting in west-central MN

LILLIAN, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a shooting in Kandiyohi County in west-central Minnesota.

The Sheriff’s Department says it was called to a home in Lillian on Tuesday, April 26 for reports of a gunshot victim.

When authorities arrived, a person on scene said they ‘accidentally’ fired the gun, hitting a 64-year-old man in the head, killing him.

The victim is identified as a 64-year-old man, his name is not yet released.

The case remains under investigation and authorities are not releasing any more information.

Lillian is a small town just southeast of Willmar, MN.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.