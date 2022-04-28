Contests
Inclusive equipment added at West Fargo’s Maplewood Park

Maplewood Park in West Fargo
(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Park District has completed the renovation of Maplewood Park. They say the new and improved playground at 1504 17th Avenue East is ready for the community to enjoy.

The renovation included a 12,000 square foot inclusive and accessible playground with rubber surfacing, a 4,000 square foot obstacle course, non-verbal communication board, restrooms with an all ages changing table, drinking fountains, two open shelters, two updated ice rinks (one lined for seasonal pickleball courts), new walking/biking paths, ninja warrior obstacle course, expanded parking, and relocation of the sledding hill.

A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday, April 28, and a grand opening is happening on Saturday, April 30 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. You can take part in free outdoor activities, enter to win door prizes and grab a free hotdog, chips and refreshments.

For more information on the Maplewood Park renovation plan, or other West Fargo Park District parks and projects, visit wfparks.org.

