Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

“I was completely frozen with panic”: Crookston residents left to pick up the pieces after flood leaves behind damage

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Ruined couches, mattresses, and other personal items now sit on the curb outside the home of two Crookston brothers.

It’s the aftermath of flooding that bombarded their home, which sits on the edge of the Red Lake River.

“Once the river came up, it came up so fast, that we were just stunned,” said Tim Menard.

Inside is where the damage was truly done.

“When I woke up and looked down my stairwell and saw my sun porch filled with water, I was completely frozen with panic,” said Menard.

Menard says the home has been in the family for the last 49 years including during the flood of 1997.

Out of all those years, this is the first time the house has ever flooded.

He says the whole ordeal is the most dismal thing he has ever experienced.

“I’ve gone through the death of my parents, a brother, and my beloveds in my life. This is a different kind of grief strickeness,” Menard said.

He says so many memories were shared in this home.

“This was our family room,” Menard said. ”This was where we played all of our card games and table games.”

Now everything is unrecognizable.

“I feel a sense of loss,” he said. ”The thought that all of those joys that we experienced here are kind of underwater.”

Fortunately, some sentimental items like his mother’s antique furniture were able to be salvaged, but much of the home is still in need of repair.

The out-of-pocket costs have already racked up.

“I had to put in a new water heater. That was close to $1,700 right off the back,” said Menard. “The furnace, we are looking at over $1,000.”

Through the hardship, Menard says the community rallied around them.

He says he and his brother will be forever grateful.

“Profound thanks for the sweat equity that went into helping us in our hour of need.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall
UPDATE: Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys is found, charges pending
Crash
Driver injured after crash in south Fargo
Clay County Fentanyl Bust
Drugs, cash and ammunition seized in largest fentanyl bust in Clay County
Park Place Apartments
UPDATE: Park Place Apartments evacuated after fire, dead body found
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation

Latest News

Valley City officials say the town is ready for more rounds of rain due to their preparations...
Valley City feels comfortable with preparations for future flood waters
10:00PM Weather - April 27
10:00PM Weather - April 27
10:00PM News April 27 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 27 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 27 - Part 1
10:00PM News April 27 - Part 1