“I was completely frozen with panic”: Crookston residents left to pick up the pieces after flood leaves behind damage

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Ruined couches, mattresses, and other personal items now sit on the curb outside the home of two Crookston brothers.

It’s the aftermath of flooding that bombarded their home, which sits on the edge of the Red Lake River.

“Once the river came up, it came up so fast, that we were just stunned,” said Tim Menard.

Inside is where the damage was truly done.

“When I woke up and looked down my stairwell and saw my sun porch filled with water, I was completely frozen with panic,” said Menard.

Menard says the home has been in the family for the last 49 years including during the flood of 1997.

Out of all those years, this is the first time the house has ever flooded.

He says the whole ordeal is the most dismal thing he has ever experienced.

“I’ve gone through the death of my parents, a brother, and my beloveds in my life. This is a different kind of grief strickeness,” Menard said.

He says so many memories were shared in this home.

“This was our family room,” Menard said. ”This was where we played all of our card games and table games.”

Now everything is unrecognizable.

“I feel a sense of loss,” he said. ”The thought that all of those joys that we experienced here are kind of underwater.”

Fortunately, some sentimental items like his mother’s antique furniture were able to be salvaged, but much of the home is still in need of repair.

The out-of-pocket costs have already racked up.

“I had to put in a new water heater. That was close to $1,700 right off the back,” said Menard. “The furnace, we are looking at over $1,000.”

Through the hardship, Menard says the community rallied around them.

He says he and his brother will be forever grateful.

“Profound thanks for the sweat equity that went into helping us in our hour of need.”

