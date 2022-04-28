Cleanup Week just around the corner for the metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The annual ‘Cleanup Week’ around the Fargo-Moorhead metro is just around the corner. Starting May 2, residents in Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead, and Dilworth will be able to throw out old household items, appliances, and debris for free.

Each city has its own set of rules and regulations when it comes to Cleanup Week. Below, is a list of what can and can’t be throw out depending on where you live.

Fargo:

Cleanup Week will take place in Fargo during the first two weeks of May. Similar to the year before, residents will follow their recycling collection schedule. According to the city, the week of May 2nd is a “B” week or the green weeks on your calendar for recycling collection, and the week of May 9th is an “A” week, or the white weeks on your calendar. Residents may place unwanted debris for disposal on the boulevard in front of their properties to be disposed of by the City.

All debris should be placed on the curb outside the home before 7 a.m. on the scheduled day. Each household is limited to two appliances, and people are asked to remove refrigerator and freezer doors. Fargo residents can also throw out up to four tires and rims, and logs and brush up to 10 inches will also be picked up by the city. Officials ask residents to put all garbage in disposable containers like a cardboard box, and to separate items into designated piles.

Any building materials such as wood or concrete will not be picked up curbside by the city. Additionally, electronics, including televisions and computers, as well as household hazardous waste including paints, stains, varnish and other waste should not be set out for pickup. One television and one computer per household per month may be disposed of at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility as well as the household hazardous waste items.

Don’t go overboard, Fargo residents will be charged for Cleanup piles that are deemed excessive by City of Fargo staff.

West Fargo:

In West Fargo, Cleanup Week will begin on Monday, May 2 and end on Friday, May 7. City officials ask all residents to place their garbage on the curb by 4 p.m. the day before their garbage collection day. People are asked to bag and tie the household items they are throwing out, but items that are too large to fit in standard bags will still be accepted curbside.

During Clean Up Week, there will be no branch or brush collection, however construction debris will be permitted curbside during Clean Up Week only. Similar to Fargo, the city of West Fargo said there are a few items that can never be disposed of curbside. Household hazardous wastes such as paints, electronics, oils and varnishes must be brought to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 606 43 1/2 St N, Fargo.

According to the city website, grass clippings, compost materials and other organic materials must be brought to one of the three yard waste disposal sites in West Fargo. The Transfer Station, located at 1620 Main Ave. W., is open Monday through Saturday throughout the year to accept extra garbage, recycling, yard waste, branches and large items free of charge.

Moorhead:

Moorhead Cleanup Days will begin May 2 and end May 13. All furniture, household items, and appliances will be collected at single-family curbs on the opposite week of their recycling week.

According to the city, residents on Recycling A Week, Cleanup Days will be May 2-6. For those on Recycling B Week, Cleanup Days are May 9-13.

Oakport neighborhood, Cleanup Day is May 3. You can find your recycling week here: Recycling Page.

Curbside pickup will begin at 5 a.m. each day. The city asks residents to not place their recycling bins out on Cleanup Days. Excess garbage set out more than one day before Cleanup Days will be collected for a fee. Apartments are not eligible for curbside pickup. Residents may bring excess garbage to the transfer station at the times noted below, free of charge with proof of residency.

Moorhead residents are asked to separate appliances, furniture, brush, household garbage, metal into piles because different trucks collect specific items. Two appliances per household will be picked up free of charge. You’re asked to remove refrigerator and freezer doors for safety. Tires will not be collected in Moorhead this year.

Dilworth:

The City of Dilworth has its Cleanup Week schedule separated by neighborhoods.

Monday, May 2: Southeast and Southwest

Tuesday, May 3: Northwest, Oakview and Kroshus

Wednesday, May 4: Northeast - From Highway 10 to Ditch 50

Thursday, May 5: Northeast - North of ditch 50; Woodbridge, East View, and Orchard Estates 7th Avenue

Friday, May 6: Little Italy, Summerwood, Keystone, and Orchard Estates 8th Avenue and up

Dilworth residents are asked to set out items to be disposed of on the boulevard the night before their scheduled pickup day. Separate items of the same type into distinct piles. Curbside garbage/recycling schedules will remain as normal during Cleanup Week.

