Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Biden taking ‘hard look’ at student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden said he is considering forgiving some federal student loan debt. (CNN, POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that he’s “taking a hard look” at canceling additional federal student loan debt and will reach a decision within a month.

“I am considering dealing with some debt reduction,” Biden told reporters in the Roosevelt Room at the White House.

The comments came days after Biden had a private meeting with Democratic lawmakers who pressed him on the issue. One of the lawmakers, Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Calif., said afterwards that Biden disclosed he was exploring the possibility.

However, Biden signaled in his Thursday remarks that he wouldn’t go as far as some activists want, saying $50,000 in debt forgiveness was not under consideration. He did not give a number for what he was considering.

“I’m in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there will be additional debt forgiveness,” he said. “And I’ll have an answer on that in the next couple of weeks.”

During his campaign, Biden said he wanted to “immediately cancel” at least $10,000 in student debt per person. So far he’s repeatedly extended a pause on requiring borrowers to repay their loans, a moratorium that was put in place under then-President Donald Trump near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although activists have been encouraged by their increasing traction on this issue, some said they were concerned that Biden wouldn’t go far enough.

“President Biden, we agree that we shouldn’t cancel $50,000 in student loan debt. We should cancel all of it,” said Wisdom Cole, national director of the NAACP Youth & College Division. “$50,000 was just the bottom line.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that Biden was still considering whether to tie debt relief to borrowers’ income levels, an idea he’s floated in the past. She said it’s “certainly something he would be looking at.”

She rejected criticism from Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and others that debt relief amounts to a political giveaway.

Biden’s goal, Psaki said, is to “continue to provide relief to people who need it most, to help people get some extra breathing room.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assault outside Fargo Walmart
One arrested, one in hospital after assault outside Fargo Walmart
Ben Franklin Middle School in Fargo, ND.
UPDATE: Ben Franklin staff member fired for inappropriate video with student
Police lights graphic
Otter Tail County Deputy involved in deadly shooting
Car crash
One in custody, two on the run after stolen car crash in S. Fargo
Hospital reports two cases of rare, unexplained child liver illness in Minnesota
Hospital reports two cases of rare, unexplained child liver illness in Minnesota

Latest News

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
A Minnesota couple with a long history of playing the lottery finally got lucky, becoming the...
Couple cashes $66.9M lottery prize after buying tickets since first date
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020...
Meadows says 1/6 panel has sought to publicly ‘vilify’ him