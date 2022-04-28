Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Apartment fire causes tens of thousands in damages

Fire graphic
Fire graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An apartment fire caused serious damage to one unit and left one person without a place to stay.

The Fargo Fire Department says it responded to the fire around 1 a.m. on Thursday, April 28 to the 1700 block of 40th St. S.

Officials say when they arrived, smoke billowed out of the building. It took crews about five minutes to put out the flames, but the flames already caused serious damage to the kitchen in the apartment.

The person living in that unit can no longer stay there. Damage is estimated between $20,000-$25,000.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall
UPDATE: Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys is found, charges pending
Clay County Fentanyl Bust
Drugs, cash and ammunition seized in largest fentanyl bust in Clay County
Rothsay School
UPDATE: Rothsay School evacuated after threat
The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Park Place Apartments
UPDATE: Park Place Apartments evacuated after fire, dead body found

Latest News

Death investigation graphic
Man dead following ‘accidental’ shooting in west-central MN
CROOKSTON HOME DAMAGED IN FLOOD- APRIL 27
“I was completely frozen with panic”: Crookston residents left to pick up the pieces after flood leaves behind damage
Valley City officials say the town is ready for more rounds of rain due to their preparations...
Valley City feels comfortable with preparations for future flood waters
10:00PM Weather - April 27
10:00PM Weather - April 27