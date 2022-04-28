Apartment fire causes tens of thousands in damages

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An apartment fire caused serious damage to one unit and left one person without a place to stay.

The Fargo Fire Department says it responded to the fire around 1 a.m. on Thursday, April 28 to the 1700 block of 40th St. S.

Officials say when they arrived, smoke billowed out of the building. It took crews about five minutes to put out the flames, but the flames already caused serious damage to the kitchen in the apartment.

The person living in that unit can no longer stay there. Damage is estimated between $20,000-$25,000.

