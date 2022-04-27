Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

WATCH: Chair flies out of truck on highway, crashes into police cruiser

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield. (Source: Vermont State Police)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMONT (Gray News) – An unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on the highway and smashed into a Vermont State Police cruiser.

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield.

According to Vermont State Police, no one was hurt but the cruiser had a lot of damage.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was given a ticket for having an unsecured load.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation graphic
Man dead following ‘accidental’ shooting in west-central MN
CROOKSTON HOME DAMAGED IN FLOOD- APRIL 27
“I was completely frozen with panic”: Crookston residents left to pick up the pieces after flood leaves behind damage
Fire graphic
Apartment fire causes tens of thousands in damages
PRESIDENT BIDEN COMMUTES JAMESTOWN WOMAN’S SENTENCE
President Biden commutes Jamestown woman’s sentence
The letter was handed to four students by the teacher on Monday
High school teacher under fire for letter refuting students’ gender identities

Latest News

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at the...
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy booked on communications violation charge
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston....
Amazon reports rare quarterly loss as online shopping slows
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Former Tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing in London,...
Tennis great Boris Becker sentenced to prison