Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Valley Senior Services wants van back after it was stolen

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley Senior Services is now without one of the vans they use to help older adults get around the community.

“It’s a sad thing for our agency and it’s sad for the people we serve,” said Executive Director Brian Arett.

They say it was stolen early Monday morning outside of one of their driver’s homes.

The driver was only there for less than five minutes, but the keys were left inside the vehicle and someone managed to get away with it.

“It’s a very significant service. It helps people to continue to stay active in the community. It helps them stay a vibrant part of the community,” said Arett.

The organization provides more than 150 rides a day throughout Fargo, Moorhead, and Dilworth.

The transportation services it provides help address all kinds of needs for seniors.

“Rides for medical appointments, people that want to come to senior centers for meals, people that want to go grocery shopping, get their hair done, or visit with friends,” Arett said.

He also says they typically have 12 vans they use regularly, but being down one is already making it challenging to keep up with the high demand.

“Losing this vehicle, right now, is very critical,” said Arett. “We’re going to limp along with this spare vehicle, but it really affects our ability.”

He just hopes the culprit will have a heart and return it.

“If you made a mistake, took something you realized you shouldn’t have. Leave it in a parking lot or leave it at the police department,” Arett said.

The vehicle they are looking for is a dodge caravan gray in color.

It also has the words Metro Transportation Services and the number 4 on it.

If you have seen the vehicle, you are asked to contact the police.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall
Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall
Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years...
Child prodigy: 13-year-old set to graduate with bachelor’s degree this year
Juan Brown updated mugshot
UPDATE: Moorhead man pleads guilty to stabbing woman five times because of cheating allegations
Broken power poles
Some cities in Western North Dakota could be without power for up to two weeks
Pizza Shop flooding in Mayville
“It’s a concern.”: Floodwater within inches of seeping into iconic Mayville Pizza Shop

Latest News

Minto flooding having impacts on businesses-April 26
Closed road due to flooding is causing impacts for business in the small town of Minto
Valley Senior Services van stolen- April 26
Valley Senior Services van stolen- April 26
Minto flooding having impacts on businesses-April 26
Minto flooding having impacts on businesses-April 26
UPDATE: 4 people hospitalized after a crash involving a GFPD patrol car