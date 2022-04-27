Valley Senior Services wants van back after it was stolen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley Senior Services is now without one of the vans they use to help older adults get around the community.

“It’s a sad thing for our agency and it’s sad for the people we serve,” said Executive Director Brian Arett.

They say it was stolen early Monday morning outside of one of their driver’s homes.

The driver was only there for less than five minutes, but the keys were left inside the vehicle and someone managed to get away with it.

“It’s a very significant service. It helps people to continue to stay active in the community. It helps them stay a vibrant part of the community,” said Arett.

The organization provides more than 150 rides a day throughout Fargo, Moorhead, and Dilworth.

The transportation services it provides help address all kinds of needs for seniors.

“Rides for medical appointments, people that want to come to senior centers for meals, people that want to go grocery shopping, get their hair done, or visit with friends,” Arett said.

He also says they typically have 12 vans they use regularly, but being down one is already making it challenging to keep up with the high demand.

“Losing this vehicle, right now, is very critical,” said Arett. “We’re going to limp along with this spare vehicle, but it really affects our ability.”

He just hopes the culprit will have a heart and return it.

“If you made a mistake, took something you realized you shouldn’t have. Leave it in a parking lot or leave it at the police department,” Arett said.

The vehicle they are looking for is a dodge caravan gray in color.

It also has the words Metro Transportation Services and the number 4 on it.

If you have seen the vehicle, you are asked to contact the police.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.