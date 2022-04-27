UPDATE: 4 people hospitalized after a crash involving a GFPD patrol car

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they are investigating a crash involving a patrol car.

GFPD says officers were dispatched to the Rock Bottle Shop for a report of a theft.

During the response, a patrol car was involved in a crash with a 2008 Ford Mustang.

Authorities say the patrol car was traveling Gateway Dr. while the Mustang was heading north on Columbia Rd. when the crash happened.

Police say the collision resulted in injuries for the officer, a civilian ride-along, the driver of the Mustang, and its passenger.

All four were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Their injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening.

GFPD says no one has been cited at this time as the incident is still under investigation.

The crash is being investigated by the Grand Forks Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team and the Grand Forks Regional Unmanned Aerial Systems Team.

