Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

UPDATE: 4 people hospitalized after a crash involving a GFPD patrol car

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they are investigating a crash involving a patrol car.

GFPD says officers were dispatched to the Rock Bottle Shop for a report of a theft.

During the response, a patrol car was involved in a crash with a 2008 Ford Mustang.

Authorities say the patrol car was traveling Gateway Dr. while the Mustang was heading north on Columbia Rd. when the crash happened.

Police say the collision resulted in injuries for the officer, a civilian ride-along, the driver of the Mustang, and its passenger.

All four were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Their injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening.

GFPD says no one has been cited at this time as the incident is still under investigation.

The crash is being investigated by the Grand Forks Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team and the Grand Forks Regional Unmanned Aerial Systems Team.

Stay with Valley News Live as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall
Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall
Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years...
Child prodigy: 13-year-old set to graduate with bachelor’s degree this year
Juan Brown updated mugshot
UPDATE: Moorhead man pleads guilty to stabbing woman five times because of cheating allegations
Broken power poles
Some cities in Western North Dakota could be without power for up to two weeks
Pizza Shop flooding in Mayville
“It’s a concern.”: Floodwater within inches of seeping into iconic Mayville Pizza Shop

Latest News

Valley Senior Services van stolen- April 26
Valley Senior Services wants van back after it was stolen
Minto flooding having impacts on businesses-April 26
Closed road due to flooding is causing impacts for business in the small town of Minto
Valley Senior Services van stolen- April 26
Valley Senior Services van stolen- April 26
Minto flooding having impacts on businesses-April 26
Minto flooding having impacts on businesses-April 26