One Fargo neighborhood is feeling the impact of speeding drivers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ”I’ve lived in this neighborhood for two and a half years now and it’s a constant nuisance to hear all of the cars buzzing back and forth and the speeding, it just feels outright dangerous sometimes,” said Lance Getz, a resident in Fargo.

Getz lives in a neighborhood near the intersection of 52nd ave and 45th street south in Fargo where a crash sent one driver to the hospital.

But, he says it’s not the first time it has happened.

“Last summer, there were two accidents on back-to-back Fridays at this intersection right here, I can’t say it was because of speeding but it’s an unsafe intersection, it was pretty scary,” said Getz.

“Not just on 52nd Avenue, but also on a lot of the other major arteries in town especially if there’s three lanes or something, we do get a lot of speeding complaints in those areas,” said Captain Chris Helmick of the Fargo Police Department.

Many drivers in Fargo agree, that speeding through that intersection is dangerous, along with the street racing that happens on 52nd Avenue too.

“One night, in the summer, I actually got caught in the middle of one of those where I was in the middle lane and the cars to the left and to the right of me started revving their engines and they looked through me at the other guy and I’m like, what’s going on here? And then all of a sudden the light hits green and off they go. I’m going 40 miles per hour and they’re going, I don’t know, 65 miles per hour and just burning down the road,” said Getz.

Captain Helmick says they try to have a large presence in the area when they can.

“I would warn anyone in this neighborhood that if you’re going to walk your kids or take them for a bike ride or whatever, just make sure you stay on this side and don’t go anywhere near 45th street because you just never know what’s going to happen,” warns Getz.

