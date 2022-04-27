Contests
Rothsay School evacuated after apparent threat

Rothsay School
Rothsay School(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROTHSAY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Students in Rothsay were evacuated from school on Wednesday due to an apparent threat that was made.

Valley News Live received a tip around 12:45 p.m. from someone saying Rothsay Public School received a bomb threat and students were evacuated to the fire hall.

We have not yet been able to reach anyone with the school district to confirm the exact threat or circumstances of the situation, but we’re told an alert was sent to families.

A representative at the Rothsay Fire Hall confirms that students were evacuated to the fire hall. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release additional details on Wednesday afternoon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

