Put your mom on a billboard for Mother’s Day for free

Mother's Day Billboards
Mother's Day Billboards(Lucit)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For Mother’s Day, Lucit, a local software company that developed an app for digital billboards, is partnering with iDigital Media, Dakota Outdoor, and Gusaas Signs to promote a campaign allowing anyone to put their mom on local billboards for free.

Participating areas include Bismarck/Mandan, Minot and Fargo. To participate, simply sign up for Lucit with a mobile phone number, click +post,

The images will start running on the billboards Thursday, April 28. For more information, click here.

