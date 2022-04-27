Put your mom on a billboard for Mother’s Day for free

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For Mother’s Day, Lucit, a local software company that developed an app for digital billboards, is partnering with iDigital Media, Dakota Outdoor, and Gusaas Signs to promote a campaign allowing anyone to put their mom on local billboards for free.

Participating areas include Bismarck/Mandan, Minot and Fargo. To participate, simply sign up for Lucit with a mobile phone number, click +post,

The images will start running on the billboards Thursday, April 28. For more information, click here.

