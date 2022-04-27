Contests
Police looking for teen reported missing nearly two weeks ago

Sheldon Ness
Sheldon Ness(East Grand Forks Police Department)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The police needs your help finding a teen who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

East Grand Forks Police says 14-year-old Sheldon Ness was last seen on April 15th. Police describes him as white with sandy hair and blue eyes. He’s also described as 5′3″ and weighs around 100 lbs.

If you have any information, call police at 218-773-1104.

