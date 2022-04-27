Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Fargo buildings light up for Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Fargo City Hall lights up for National Crime Victims' Rights Week
Fargo City Hall lights up for National Crime Victims' Rights Week(City of Fargo)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City Hall is illuminated blue, green and orange to recognize National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The goal is to confront and remove barriers to achieving justice for crime victims. The theme for the 2022 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is Rights, access, equity, for all victims. The theme underscores the importance of helping crime survivors by enforcing their rights, expanding access to services and ensuring equity and inclusion for all.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office joins federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement partners in highlighting the importance of providing necessary services at the earliest possible stage of victimization and litigation. They say early intervention helps prevent further victimization and encourages victim involvement in the criminal justice system, mitigating the cycle of violence and restoring hope for the future.

On Wednesday, April 27, the Fargo Courthouse will also be lit purple for the same cause.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Driver injured after crash in south Fargo
Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall
UPDATE: Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys is found, charges pending
Park Place Apartments
UPDATE: Park Place Apartments evacuated after fire, dead body found
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years...
Child prodigy: 13-year-old set to graduate with bachelor’s degree this year

Latest News

A press conference is scheduled to discuss the details of today’s fentanyl bust
Clay County News Conference - April 27
Rothsay School
Rothsay School evacuated after apparent threat
Sheldon Ness
Police looking for teen reported missing nearly two weeks ago
Mr. Food - Your Family's Favorite Meatloaf - April 27
Mr. Food - Your Family's Favorite Meatloaf - April 27