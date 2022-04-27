Fargo buildings light up for Crime Victims’ Rights Week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City Hall is illuminated blue, green and orange to recognize National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The goal is to confront and remove barriers to achieving justice for crime victims. The theme for the 2022 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is Rights, access, equity, for all victims. The theme underscores the importance of helping crime survivors by enforcing their rights, expanding access to services and ensuring equity and inclusion for all.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office joins federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement partners in highlighting the importance of providing necessary services at the earliest possible stage of victimization and litigation. They say early intervention helps prevent further victimization and encourages victim involvement in the criminal justice system, mitigating the cycle of violence and restoring hope for the future.

On Wednesday, April 27, the Fargo Courthouse will also be lit purple for the same cause.

