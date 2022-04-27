Contests
Drugs, cash and ammunition seized in largest fentanyl bust in Clay County

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Drugs, cash and ammunition were all seized in what authorities are calling the largest fentanyl bust in Clay County.

Investigators received information about people frequently traveling to Minneapolis to pick up drugs and then distribute them here in the valley. On Wednesday, April 27, several agencies worked together to conduct two traffic stops on Interstate-94 in Clay County; in both cases the vehicles took off.

Officers were eventually able to stop the suspects and seized 1,091 suspected fentanyl pills and approximately 20 grams of meth. The estimated street value of the drugs is $37,000. Ammunition was located and one of the vehicles was found to be stolen.

Three people, all with no permanent address, were arrested and are facing several felony drug charges. They were booked into the Clay County Correctional Facility with long-form complaints requested.

  • Larry McClendon, 52
  • Raphael Murphy, 36
  • Cameron Desjarlais, 32

The investigation is the third significant seizure that disrupted the distribution of drugs into our community within the last month. In March, two people were arrested after investigators intercepted a shipment of powdered fentanyl transported on I-94 in Clay County with a street value of $15,000.

On April 12, two others were arrested on I-94 in Clay County with a shipment of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and marijuana, with a street value of $20,000. Investigators say they were also headed to our community for distribution.

A news conference is happening at the Clay County Law Enforcement Center at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. Valley News Live will be there to bring you the latest information. You can watch it live on valleynewslive.com.

