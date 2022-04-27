Driver injured after crash in south Fargo
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday evening. It happened at 52nd Ave S and 45th Street S around 6 PM.
Officers on the scene tell us the pickup was struck by the car at the intersection. They describe the pickup driver’s injuries as non life-threatening, and they say the driver of the car was not hurt.
Traffic was slowed for more than an hour as crews worked to get the pickup onto a truck.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.