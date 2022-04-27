Driver cited after crash near Northwood

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are hurt and one man cited after a crash near Northwood, ND. It happened on Highway 15 at intersection with ND Highway 18, approximately 2 miles west of Northwood just before 5 PM Tuesday.

Highway Patrol says 64-year-old Wade Bilden, of Northwood, was driving a Chevrolet west on ND Highway 15. He was slowing and preparing to make a left turn from Highway 15 when he was struck from the rear by the GMC, driven by 41-year-old Joshua Walter, of Aneta. Bilden and Walter were both transported by ambulance to Northwood Deaconess Health Center in Northwood with non-life-threatening injuries.

Walter was charged with “Care Required”. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.