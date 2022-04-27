Contests
Closed road due to flooding is causing impacts for business in the small town of Minto

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINTO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Floodwaters have forced a major road that runs through the small town of Minto to close.

A portion of Highway 81 is now submerged in water and traffic can’t get through.

The owners of local businesses like the Harvey Avenue Saloon say it’s having an impact on business.

“We get a lot of truckers that stop here for food and when 81 is closed there is barely any traffic on this road at all. They bypass Minto and that’s very tough on business, any business in Minto,” said Steve Novak, the owner of Harvey Avenue Saloon and Beaver Cafe.

The National Weather Service says flood levels in Minto have crested above 8.5 feet and are now down to about 7.5, which is down into “minor flooding” territory.

