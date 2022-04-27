Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond

The 14-year-old is charged in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters of Chippewa Falls.
The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Cash bond has been set at $1 million for the homicide suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters of Chippewa Falls.

14-year-old C. P-B. is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, 1st-degree sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm and 1st-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 resulting in great bodily harm.

As a condition of his bond, C. P.-B. is not allowed any contact with children, cannot possess of dangerous weapons, and can have supervised contact with siblings.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell asked for the $1 million bond, which was granted by Judge Benjamin Lane, based on what the suspect told investigators and a need to protect the community. The suspect’s defense requested a $100,000 cash bond. Newell said in court that the statement the suspect made to law enforcement was that he intended to rape and kill the victim from the start when he left the house with her. Newell said that the suspect told investigators he hit Peters with a stick before strangling the victim to death and then sexually assaulting her.

Newell said after the court appearance that he has seen cases like this before and detailed the process of leading to the charges, saying “a lot of people have been involved in this.”

Two of the three charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison. The 14-year-old is being tried in adult court.

C. P.-B. will appear in court next on May 5 for a status conference to determine his representation in court. He is being held in the Eau Claire Juvenile Detention Center.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The juvenile suspect in a homicide investigation in Chippewa Falls is making their initial court appearance Wednesday.

The suspect is appearing in Chippewa County Circuit Court at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

10-year-old Iliana Peters, who went by Lily, was found dead near the Duncan Creek Trail in Chippewa Falls Monday morning after being reported missing Sunday evening.

After the suspect’s initial court appearance, the Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office will provide an update on the case from the Chippewa County Courthouse.

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was found dead Monday, April 25, 2022.(Chippewa Falls Police Department)

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said the arrest was made in the City of Chippewa Falls Tuesday evening. Kelm said that the suspect was not a stranger to Peters, and was known to her. Kelm said with the suspect in custody, the public is no longer in danger. No other details were given about the suspect, including whether the suspect was related to Peters.

Kelm said over 200 tips were provided to the Police Department, which Kelm said were critical to the investigation. Police executed a search warrant at 422 N. Grove Street, near where Peters’ body was found, on Tuesday, Kelm said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Department of Criminal Investigation finished processing the crime scene Monday night, and the Chippewa County Coroner’s Office removed Peters’ body to conduct a forensic autopsy. The Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey County, Minn. is handling the autopsy.

Police executed a search warrant at 422 N. Grove Street in Chippewa Falls during their homicide...
Police executed a search warrant at 422 N. Grove Street in Chippewa Falls during their homicide investigation into the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters on April 25 and 26, 2022.(Leeann Stapleton | WEAU)

Chippewa Falls residents are remembering Peters with makeshift memorials in the city, while churches held vigils Monday night. Several businesses are contributing purple ribbons, lights, stickers and signs as community members wait for answers from the investigation. The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, where Peters attended Parkview Elementary as a 4th-grader, lifted its recommendation that parents and guardians pick up and drop off students at their schools, citing the suspect now being in custody.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Chippewa Falls Police Department’s non-emergency line at 715-726-7701 and select Option 1.

MORE COVERAGE
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
Chippewa Falls schools lift pick-up and drop-off recommendation for students
Juvenile suspect arrested, community support continues to pour in for Lily
Tips for talking with children about tragic events
Chippewa Falls mourning loss of 10-year-old girl
Chippewa Falls community coming together to process 10-year-old’s death
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Chippewa Falls Police increases its presence around schools
Chippewa Falls schools increasing security measures during homicide investigation
ECASD offers support for Chippewa Falls schools during homicide investigation

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Driver injured after crash in south Fargo
Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall
UPDATE: Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys is found, charges pending
Park Place Apartments
UPDATE: Park Place Apartments evacuated after fire, dead body found
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years...
Child prodigy: 13-year-old set to graduate with bachelor’s degree this year

Latest News

West Fargo Public Schools logo
WFPS ends onsite COVID rapid testing
Tracy Knight Mugshot
Apartment fire leaves man injured, woman arrested for Endangering by Fire
6:00PM News April 27 - Part 2
6:00PM News April 27 - Part 2
6:00PM Weather - April 27
6:00PM Weather - April 27
6:00PM News April 27 - Part 1
6:00PM News April 27 - Part 1