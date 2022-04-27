Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

‘Chester Wilson Day’: WWII veteran celebrates 108th birthday

WWII veteran Chester Wilson recently celebrated his 108th birthday.
WWII veteran Chester Wilson recently celebrated his 108th birthday.(Mayor Linda Gorton)
By WKYT News Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A World War II veteran in Kentucky has reached a big birthday.

WKYT reports Chester Wilson celebrated his 108th birthday on Monday.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton wished Wilson a happy birthday and named Monday “Chester Wilson Day.”

Happy 108th Birthday to Chester Wilson! Mr. Wilson was born in Lexington and played baseball at Bryan Station High...

Posted by Mayor Linda Gorton on Monday, April 25, 2022

The mayor said Wilson was born in Lexington and played baseball for his high school and the Bluegrass Minor League team.

Wilson also served on the USS Benevolence during WWII and has stayed active playing golf since turning 90 years old.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall
Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall
Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years...
Child prodigy: 13-year-old set to graduate with bachelor’s degree this year
Juan Brown updated mugshot
UPDATE: Moorhead man pleads guilty to stabbing woman five times because of cheating allegations
Broken power poles
Some cities in Western North Dakota could be without power for up to two weeks
Pizza Shop flooding in Mayville
“It’s a concern.”: Floodwater within inches of seeping into iconic Mayville Pizza Shop

Latest News

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill prohibiting the use of nonbinary gender markers on...
Oklahoma governor signs ban on nonbinary birth certificates
Valley Senior Services van stolen- April 26
Valley Senior Services wants van back after it was stolen
Minto flooding having impacts on businesses-April 26
Closed road due to flooding is causing impacts for business in the small town of Minto
Minto flooding having impacts on businesses-April 26
Minto flooding having impacts on businesses-April 26
Valley Senior Services van stolen- April 26
Valley Senior Services van stolen- April 26