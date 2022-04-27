Contests
Apartment fire leaves man injured, woman arrested for Endangering by Fire

Police say the burn victim and suspect know each other.
Tracy Knight Mugshot
By Alix Larsen
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday April 26th, shortly before 10:30 pm, the Fargo Police Department responded to a hang up 911 call from someone located at 1534 17th St S.

When officers got there, they called for assistance from the Fargo Fire Department to put a fire out.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to one unit, and the damages are estimated at $500.

One man had burns from the fire and was taken to a hospital for care.

53-year old Tracy Knight was arrested for Endangering by Fire.

Police say the burn victim and Knight know each other.

The case has been referred to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office for charges.

This is all the information available at this time.

