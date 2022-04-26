YWCA Cass Clay Announces Women of the Year Recipients

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -More than two dozen women in Clay and Cass County were honored for their leadership in the community. The YWCA honored 27 women in a crowd of more than 700. The 2022 YWCA Women of the year recipients won in 11 different categories.

The 49th Annual Women of the Year was held on Monday, April 25, at the Delta by Marriot. The annual event shines a light on the outstanding impact of area women.

The YWCA Cass Clay offers a location for survivors of domestic violence a place to escape crises and heal emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Other YMCA programs aim to focus on homeless prevention and racial justice. For more information, visit www.ywcacassclay.org.

Judy Lewis

Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Arts and Culture

2022 Recipient

Bethany Berkeley

Dale Carnegie Training of North Dakota and NW Minnesota

Business Management & Entrepreneurship

2022 Recipient

Amanda McKinnon

Mint Brand Marketing

Communications

2022 Recipient

Angela Hedstrom

Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority

Community & Volunteer Service

2022 Recipient

Margaret Fitzgerald

North Dakota State University

Education

2022 Recipient

Karen Moore

Fargo Public Schools

Faith Community

2022 Recipient

Desi Fleming

Fargo Cass Public Health

Health & Wellness

2022 Recipient

Abby Haugen

Sanford Health

Science & Technology

2022 Recipient

Zoe Bundy

Davies High School Student

Young Woman of Today & Tomorrow

2022 Recipient

Kari Uzzle

YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties

Youth Advocacy

2022 Recipient

Jean Zimmerman

Offutt Family Foundation

Lifetime Achievement

2022 Recipient

