YWCA Cass Clay Announces Women of the Year Recipients
More than two dozen women in Clay and Cass County were honored for their leadership in the community.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -More than two dozen women in Clay and Cass County were honored for their leadership in the community. The YWCA honored 27 women in a crowd of more than 700. The 2022 YWCA Women of the year recipients won in 11 different categories.
The 49th Annual Women of the Year was held on Monday, April 25, at the Delta by Marriot. The annual event shines a light on the outstanding impact of area women.
The YWCA Cass Clay offers a location for survivors of domestic violence a place to escape crises and heal emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Other YMCA programs aim to focus on homeless prevention and racial justice. For more information, visit www.ywcacassclay.org.
Judy Lewis
Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre
Arts and Culture
2022 Recipient
Bethany Berkeley
Dale Carnegie Training of North Dakota and NW Minnesota
Business Management & Entrepreneurship
2022 Recipient
Amanda McKinnon
Mint Brand Marketing
Communications
2022 Recipient
Angela Hedstrom
Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority
Community & Volunteer Service
2022 Recipient
Margaret Fitzgerald
North Dakota State University
Education
2022 Recipient
Karen Moore
Fargo Public Schools
Faith Community
2022 Recipient
Desi Fleming
Fargo Cass Public Health
Health & Wellness
2022 Recipient
Abby Haugen
Sanford Health
Science & Technology
2022 Recipient
Zoe Bundy
Davies High School Student
Young Woman of Today & Tomorrow
2022 Recipient
Kari Uzzle
YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties
Youth Advocacy
2022 Recipient
Jean Zimmerman
Offutt Family Foundation
Lifetime Achievement
2022 Recipient
