With courses still closed, Local Golf teams get back into the swing of things at Suite Shots

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local golfers are no strangers to the weather preventing them from hitting the course, but now some high school teams are able to get back in action a little bit sooner. Suite Shots, a new partially indoor driving range, is giving these athletes a little bit of shelter from the weather and letting them hit the links in any conditions.

“It’s pretty amazing to be honest.” said Senior Golfer Mark Noah from Shanley High School. “It’s a massive help for the development of all out other guys. It’s just the perfect facility for us to use.”

His classmate John Bretherton agreed, saying “I think it’s huge having Suite Shots, be able to hit, see your actual ball flight. They have some awesome systems so you don’t just see your ball flight you see your yardages and all that. I think it’s going to be greatly beneficial for our season to come out here and perform.”

“I think it’s going to be a big hit for years to come, and it’s really good for the High School Golfers.” said their Head Coach Brock Ellingson. “The Spring, we never know what we’re going to get weather-wise so having this will be huge.”

The Shanley Deacons have found other ways to practice in the past, including an indoor golf simulator. But the Golfers agree that it makes a world of difference being able to hit outside.

“This is a lot better, the simulators seem really cool and they’re fun to hit on every once and a while, but I personally like seeing the Ball Flight.” said Senior Jacob Skarperud. “And you can see the same stuff as the simulator but you get to see the ball fly, so it’s a little bonus.”

“We just have a little iPad to see out ball flight, but you get the full experience with actually seeing the true ball flight.” Noah added, “Especially with the TopTracer technology at this facility, just like the PGA Tour uses. It’s really beneficial.”

A factor Coach Ellingson said is a massive advantage for his and all area golfers.

“You’re limited on your resources in the winter time so being able to hit year-round like some kids in the south get to do will be a huge asset for the community.”

Bretherton also said it would give local golfers an edge, saying that “With the long offseason that we have up here in North Dakota I think kids are able to get out here and knock some rust off before the season. That’s going to be huge when it actually comes to tournament golf.”

They’ll see just how much of an edge when they take the course for the first time later this week. Shanley and other local teams will be in action at one of the few courses that avoided this latest storm. They compete in the Wahpeton Invite on Wednesday.

