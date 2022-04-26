Wednesday: Breeze Returns with A Pinch Warmer Temps

WEDNESDAY: Dry weather remains on Wednesday, but it looks a bit on the breezy side. The breeze starts to pick up from the southeast into the 20 mph range. Temperatures only warm into the 40s, which is a bit warmer than the last few days! Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to return Wednesday and stick around.

THURSDAY: Temperatures Thursday morning look to be near or above freezing in the southern part of our region. Highs remain still below average near 50. There is a chance that we may see some light showers Thursday, but the next system takes aim for the weekend....

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FRIDAY & SATURDAY: The next Colorado low moves into the Northern Plains and may very well bring with it some widespread rain across the region. Rainfall may be heavy at times. There are indications that rainfall may exceed 1-2″ in some areas - though there is still some uncertainty. However, heavy rainfall may negatively impact area river levels again and flooding may again become a concern where the heaviest rain falls! Therefore, we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for both Friday and Saturday with that widespread rain expected. Temperatures both days in the 40s to near 50.

SUNDAY - MONDAY: Cooler air is expected on the back side of the Colorado Low. Temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s for many. Wind also accompanies those showers for Sunday. The chance of light rain showers may continue into Monday as well. We will keep you posted with the latest! Temperatures warm up a bit into the 40s although it is still well below average.

TUESDAY: Temperatures warm up a little more by Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Morning lows start off in the 30s to near 40 and many warm into the 40s and 50s by afternoon.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 28. High: 47.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. Low: 35. High: 50.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain. Low: 41. High: 54.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain. Low: 45. High: 50.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers. Still cool and windy. Low: 41. High: 45.

MONDAY: Chance of light showers. Low: 39. High: 48.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. Low: 40. High: 53.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.