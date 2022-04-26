Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

ND Stockmen’s Association, Foundation launch ‘Hope after Haley’ disaster relief fund to help ranchers

Carrying snowy calf to barn.
Carrying snowy calf to barn.(Carrie Roth)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a rough couple of weeks for North Dakota’s cattle ranchers.

Back-to-back storms have led to cattle losses and illnesses. Snow and wind damaged and destroyed buildings and fences, and feed supplies are running low for many.

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation have teamed up to support cattle ranchers who suffered significant impacts.

The non-profit organizations are launching the ‘Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Fund.’ The groups kickstarted the relief fund with a 40-thousand-dollar initial contribution and invite others to contribute. One hundred percent of the money raised will be given to ranchers through an application and nomination process next month.

“Our goal is to get those dollars in the hands of those that need it the most and hopefully can do some good and kind of a fresh start for many operations that are really struggling right now,” explained Julie Ellingson, ND Stockmen’s Association executive vice president.

If you’d like to donate, you can mail a check to the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association. Write “Hope after Haley” in the memo and send to 407 S. Second St., Bismarck, ND 58504.

Credit card gifts can be made online at https://app.givingheartsday.org/#/charity/1576.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall
UPDATE: Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys is found, charges pending
Crash
Driver injured after crash in south Fargo
Clay County Fentanyl Bust
Drugs, cash and ammunition seized in largest fentanyl bust in Clay County
Park Place Apartments
UPDATE: Park Place Apartments evacuated after fire, dead body found
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation

Latest News

Valley City officials say the town is ready for more rounds of rain due to their preparations...
Valley City feels comfortable with preparations for future flood waters
News - Flood preparations in Valley City - April 27, 2022
News - Flood preparations in Valley City - April 27, 2022
The letter was handed to four students by the teacher on Monday
High school teacher under fire for letter refuting students’ gender identities
PRESIDENT BIDEN COMMUTES JAMESTOWN WOMAN’S SENTENCE
President Biden commutes Jamestown woman’s sentence
WFPS ends onsite COVID rapid testing
WFPS ends onsite COVID rapid testing