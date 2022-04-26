Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

MN legislature looking to pass public safety bills

Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota Capitol(Quinn Gorham KBJR 6)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate passed a public safety omnibus bill featuring provisions that are sharply different from Democrats’ ideas on how to tackle crime.

It includes about $100 million aimed at recruiting and retaining more police officers and stiffer penalties for crimes like carjacking. The bill passed on a 48-19 vote after hours of debate.

Democrats say the GOP majority’s package doesn’t include enough money. House Democrats’ public safety package includes $150 million in funding.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s own proposal would give $300 million in grants to local governments.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall
UPDATE: Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys is found, charges pending
Crash
Driver injured after crash in south Fargo
Clay County Fentanyl Bust
Drugs, cash and ammunition seized in largest fentanyl bust in Clay County
Park Place Apartments
UPDATE: Park Place Apartments evacuated after fire, dead body found
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation

Latest News

Valley City officials say the town is ready for more rounds of rain due to their preparations...
Valley City feels comfortable with preparations for future flood waters
News - Flood preparations in Valley City - April 27, 2022
News - Flood preparations in Valley City - April 27, 2022
The letter was handed to four students by the teacher on Monday
High school teacher under fire for letter refuting students’ gender identities
PRESIDENT BIDEN COMMUTES JAMESTOWN WOMAN’S SENTENCE
President Biden commutes Jamestown woman’s sentence
WFPS ends onsite COVID rapid testing
WFPS ends onsite COVID rapid testing