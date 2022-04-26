Many people in the Valley continue to fight back the flood waters, now within their own homes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many people were outside barricading the floodwaters from reaching homes and businesses, but some buildings didn’t stay dry.

Experts say it’s important to take proactive measures, otherwise, it might be too late.

“We have quite a few people with flood policies in the area, it really depends on where the home is located, if it’s located in one of those flood zones or in a lower-risk flood zone,” said Stacey Frolek, client advocate team lead for Dawson Insurance Agency’s private client department.

If you aren’t covered already, you may be fighting the current. Frolek says if the flood has already hit your home, it’s too late to get the coverage.

“The important thing is to assess your potential need early and make sure you have that in effect well before the fall starts,” said Frolek.

Frolek says most standard home insurance policies don’t include flood coverage and if homeowners don’t look at a separate flood policy, it could be devastating.

“There’s definitely potential for some major losses as for as personal property and to the structure itself, and especially if you maybe still owe money on the house or something, on top of those damages that can definitely add up for a lot of people,” said Frolek.

If you are not covered and were impacted by the flood, you may qualify for disaster assistance through Federal Emergency Management Agency or Small Business Administration.

The American Red Cross and Catholic Churches North Dakota also provide emergency relief and recovery services for people impacted by floods, severe storms, or tornadoes.

