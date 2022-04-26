Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Many people in the Valley continue to fight back the flood waters, now within their own homes

FLOOD
FLOOD(KVLY)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many people were outside barricading the floodwaters from reaching homes and businesses, but some buildings didn’t stay dry.

Experts say it’s important to take proactive measures, otherwise, it might be too late.

“We have quite a few people with flood policies in the area, it really depends on where the home is located, if it’s located in one of those flood zones or in a lower-risk flood zone,” said Stacey Frolek, client advocate team lead for Dawson Insurance Agency’s private client department.

If you aren’t covered already, you may be fighting the current. Frolek says if the flood has already hit your home, it’s too late to get the coverage.

“The important thing is to assess your potential need early and make sure you have that in effect well before the fall starts,” said Frolek.

Frolek says most standard home insurance policies don’t include flood coverage and if homeowners don’t look at a separate flood policy, it could be devastating.

“There’s definitely potential for some major losses as for as personal property and to the structure itself, and especially if you maybe still owe money on the house or something, on top of those damages that can definitely add up for a lot of people,” said Frolek.

If you are not covered and were impacted by the flood, you may qualify for disaster assistance through Federal Emergency Management Agency or Small Business Administration.

The American Red Cross and Catholic Churches North Dakota also provide emergency relief and recovery services for people impacted by floods, severe storms, or tornadoes.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall
Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall
Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years...
Child prodigy: 13-year-old set to graduate with bachelor’s degree this year
Juan Brown updated mugshot
UPDATE: Moorhead man pleads guilty to stabbing woman five times because of cheating allegations
Broken power poles
Some cities in Western North Dakota could be without power for up to two weeks
Pizza Shop flooding in Mayville
“It’s a concern.”: Floodwater within inches of seeping into iconic Mayville Pizza Shop

Latest News

5:00PM News April 26- Part 1
5:00PM News April 26- Part 1
5:00PM Weather April 26
5:00PM Weather April 26
Flood watch coverage.
4:00PM news Apr. 26 - part 1
Jung mugshot
UPDATE: Jamestown man sentenced for sexually abusing young teen for over a year