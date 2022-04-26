Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Judge sentences Bismarck man to six years in prison for fatal New Year’s Day crash

Man sees six years for fatal crash
Man sees six years for fatal crash(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to six years in prison for a crash that left a South Dakota woman dead.

Prosecutors say on New Year’s Day 2021, Kenyon Eagle, who was 18 at the time, drove the wrong way on Bismarck Expressway and caused a head-on-crash that killed 24-year-old Tiffany Shaving. Two of Shaving’s passengers, 28-year-old Ryan Whitebull and 25-year-old Carlin Mellette, both of Bismarck, were seriously injured and hospitalized.

Court documents report that Eagle’s blood alcohol content was over the legal limit at 0.213% at the time of the crash. He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide.

At the sentencing hearing Tuesday, the family of the victim spoke to the court. They say the victim, Tiffany Shaving, was a kind and beautiful person, a daughter, sister, and patient mother of three young children. Shaving worked as an educator at Takini School in South Dakota and her family says the community has felt the impact of the loss.

Eagle apologized to the family and stated that he will “spend the rest of his life trying to do right by people.”

State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter stated that this case is “one of the most difficult situations” she’s seen as a prosecutor.

Judge Cynthia Feland weighed both the need for punishment and any risk the defendant poses upon release when she considered the sentence. She agreed with the proposed plea agreement and sentenced Eagle to 15 years in prison with nine years suspended.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall
Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall
Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years...
Child prodigy: 13-year-old set to graduate with bachelor’s degree this year
Juan Brown updated mugshot
UPDATE: Moorhead man pleads guilty to stabbing woman five times because of cheating allegations
Broken power poles
Some cities in Western North Dakota could be without power for up to two weeks
Pizza Shop flooding in Mayville
“It’s a concern.”: Floodwater within inches of seeping into iconic Mayville Pizza Shop

Latest News

Valley Senior Services van stolen- April 26
Valley Senior Services wants van back after it was stolen
Minto flooding having impacts on businesses-April 26
Closed road due to flooding is causing impacts for business in the small town of Minto
Minto flooding having impacts on businesses-April 26
Minto flooding having impacts on businesses-April 26
Valley Senior Services van stolen- April 26
Valley Senior Services van stolen- April 26
UPDATE: 4 people hospitalized after a crash involving a GFPD patrol car