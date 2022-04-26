UPDATE: Park Place Apartments evacuated after fire, dead body found

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters discovered a dead body in an apartment while fighting a fire Tuesday evening. It happened at Park Place Apartments at 2701 32nd Ave. S. at 6:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find one unit on fire on the second level. Residents in the building were evacuated.

Crews extinguished the fire within ten minutes; however, during the course of extinguishing the fire, a deceased person was found in the unit. No one else was hurt.

The Fargo Police Department is investing the circumstances surrounding this incident. FFD responded with five engines, one truck and a battalion chiefs. The fire investigation is ongoing. The cause of the fire and damage estimate are not available at this time. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Original story:

Residents of Park Place Apartments on 32nd Ave S in south Fargo were evacuated Tuesday evening. Several residents tell our Valley News Live crew on the scene that they’re not sure what exactly happened, but all of the sudden they smelled smoke and evacuated.

Our crew reports that smoke could be seen coming out from 3-4 different windows around 6:30 PM.

Fire crews haven’t released official cause, but they have determined the blaze was contained to one unit.

